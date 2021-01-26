Coldstream committee to review latest designs for new community centre

Design renderings for Coldstream’s proposed Community Hall and Child Care Centre have been released ahead of an advisory committee review tonight (Jan. 26).
The proposed project would replace the existing Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, next to the district office on Kalamalka Road, and would add 84 Maven Lane child care spaces to the community.
The designs will be put before a District of Coldstream advisory committee at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where committee members will weigh two different options for how to proceed.
The first option would see the committee recommend that council endorse the proposed site plan from the architect, Sahuri & Associates of Kelowna.
“This plan addresses all the key elements of the grant funding (community hall and child care spaces) and addresses all the concerns identified by council,” reads a Fan. 22 report to council by Coldstream CAO Trevor Seibel, who added the next step would be to “build up” the site and address details such as materials and aesthetics.
The second option would be to propose changes to the site layout. Those changes would need to be considered by the architect to ensure they comply with the project’s budget.
The first advisory committee on the community centre was held Dec. 21, 2020, and addressed a number of concerns with the original site plan. These included:
- Hall to be larger to accommodate 200+ people for events
- Acoustics within the hall
- Soundproofing of the hall from the Childcare Centre
- Shade for the glass display case
- Eliminate the westside corridor to increase the size of the hall
- Decrease the size of the office spaces
- Combine the Mechanical/Electrical rooms
- Review the size of the kitchen to have a small-scale commercial kitchen with outside access
- Extend the eastside wall of the hall to be even with the vestibule without compromising desired patio space
- Example of capacity in hall for standing & seated audience as well as event style table seating (i.e., Wedding)
- Hall should have access to the parking lot for loading/unloading equipment
Just over $5 million has been secured for the project through a B.C. government grant.
Maven Lane has said it is satisfied with the child care component of the latest site plan.
The Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall was built in 1933 and has served the community as a meeting place ever since, according to Waymarking.com.
To view the design renderings, go here.