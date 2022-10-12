Coldstream contractor looks to carve out seat on council

Former Tolko employee wanting to get things done for his community

Grateful to have worked in, raised a family in and called Coldstream home for the last 26 years has led a local man to seek a spot on council.

John Myhill worked at Tolko since moving to the “beautiful” community in 1996 until his retirement.

“Although the slogan, Rural Living at it’s Best is still appropriate, there’s been a good deal of residential, commercial, and industrial development here. Economic growth is critical, but at the same time needs to be strategic in order to maintain this lifestyle,” said Myhill.

“As a former business owner, yet one who enjoys the many wonderful recreational opportunities in this unique region, I realize it’s important to have the right balance. My experience as a contractor will help me concentrate on getting things done for Coldstream, with a clear focus on costs and timely completion.”

Issues Myhill would like to offer effective solutions on include:

· Community safety: There’s been an increased concern with property crimes. Even if nothing is stolen or damaged, are you concerned that someone may be casing your home in the early hours of the morning looking for crimes of opportunity?

· Public spending: Are your hard-earned tax dollars being put to the best use? Is there adequate public consultation and communication? Water rates too high?

· Environmental: Kalamalka Lake is a unique treasure – are we doing enough to protect it? Can we reduce our carbon footprint through local measures, and while accomplishing this, lower energy usage and save you money at the same time? Can we improve connections, for example, to the Rail Trail and other existing routes to encourage daily commuter cycling? What about better sidewalks and paths? Improving the bus system to increase use?

· Long term care facilities: The waiting lists, both public and private, are months long. Shouldn’t we be doing all we can to facilitate local retirement businesses in expanding to allow for extra beds? How many hospital beds are tied up due to lack of long-term care?

· Roads and traffic: Are you satisfied with road maintenance and snow clearing? Do you think traffic flow improvements are a good idea, especially with the substantial development in our area? With the positive growth in business and recreation along Kalamalka Lake Road for example, are we ready to handle the increased traffic load?

· Affordable Housing: Do you agree that carriage homes and secondary suites in appropriate locations are a good start to dealing with our housing crisis?

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District