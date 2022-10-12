Coldstream contractor looks to carve out seat on council

Grateful to have worked in, raised a family in and called Coldstream home for the last 26 years has led a local man to seek a spot on council.
John Myhill worked at Tolko since moving to the “beautiful” community in 1996 until his retirement.
“Although the slogan, Rural Living at it’s Best is still appropriate, there’s been a good deal of residential, commercial, and industrial development here. Economic growth is critical, but at the same time needs to be strategic in order to maintain this lifestyle,” said Myhill.
“As a former business owner, yet one who enjoys the many wonderful recreational opportunities in this unique region, I realize it’s important to have the right balance. My experience as a contractor will help me concentrate on getting things done for Coldstream, with a clear focus on costs and timely completion.”
Issues Myhill would like to offer effective solutions on include:
· Community safety: There’s been an increased concern with property crimes.
· Public spending: Are your hard-earned tax dollars being put to the best use?
· Environmental: Kalamalka Lake is a unique treasure – are we doing enough to protect it?
· Long term care facilities: The waiting lists, both public and private, are months long.
· Roads and traffic: Are you satisfied with road maintenance and snow clearing?
· Affordable Housing: Do you agree that carriage homes and secondary suites in appropriate locations are a good start to dealing with our housing crisis?
