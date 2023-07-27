The recent 2023 Greater Vernon Bocce Open, held at Coldstream Park on Kalamalka Road, is the kind of event that can be publicized on the district’s new online Community Event Calendar. (Contributed)

The recent 2023 Greater Vernon Bocce Open, held at Coldstream Park on Kalamalka Road, is the kind of event that can be publicized on the district’s new online Community Event Calendar. (Contributed)

Coldstream creates community calendar

District launches online resource to publicize events

Coldstream residents and guests curious about events happening in the community have a new resource.

The District of Coldstream has launched a new Community Event Calendar.

“This calendar is a medium for residents and organizations to share public events with the community,” said the district in a release Wednesday, July 26.

Information posted on the Community Events Calendar must be open to the public, support the concept of community involvement, and meet one of the following criteria:

• The event serves or benefits the Coldstream community; or

• The event is a non-profit or charity event hosted at a district facility; or

• The event is a commercial event, held at a district facility, that benefits or is of interest to the residents of Coldstream (e.g. trade show, concert, etc.).

More information on the calendar, or to submit an event, can be found at coldstream.ca/events-calendar.

You can also find a list of North Okanagan events in The Morning Star’s Community Calendar, published every Thursday and online at vernonmorningstar.com/community.

READ MORE: Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

READ MORE: UPDATE: Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, again

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityEventsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan
Next story
2 Quesnel youths robbed at gunpoint, suspects take off with wallet, car

Just Posted

Map shows properties affected by Stage 2 water restrictions for customers of Mabel lake Water. On the other hand, a water quality advisory for the same utility has been rescinded. (RDNO photo)
Drought prompts water restrictions east of Enderby, advisory lifted

The recent 2023 Greater Vernon Bocce Open, held at Coldstream Park on Kalamalka Road, is the kind of event that can be publicized on the district’s new online Community Event Calendar. (Contributed)
Coldstream creates community calendar

The provincial champion U15C softball Enderby Storm team, who had to win four straight games for the title. (Contributed)
Enderby softball teams take B.C. by Storm

The District of Coldstream is asking the public for ideas for the proposed North Kalamalka Area Plan. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream looks to shore up more Kal Lake plan ideas