Coldstream creates community calendar

The recent 2023 Greater Vernon Bocce Open, held at Coldstream Park on Kalamalka Road, is the kind of event that can be publicized on the district's new online Community Event Calendar.

Coldstream residents and guests curious about events happening in the community have a new resource.

The District of Coldstream has launched a new Community Event Calendar.

“This calendar is a medium for residents and organizations to share public events with the community,” said the district in a release Wednesday, July 26.

Information posted on the Community Events Calendar must be open to the public, support the concept of community involvement, and meet one of the following criteria:

• The event serves or benefits the Coldstream community; or

• The event is a non-profit or charity event hosted at a district facility; or

• The event is a commercial event, held at a district facility, that benefits or is of interest to the residents of Coldstream (e.g. trade show, concert, etc.).

More information on the calendar, or to submit an event, can be found at coldstream.ca/events-calendar.

You can also find a list of North Okanagan events in The Morning Star’s Community Calendar, published every Thursday and online at vernonmorningstar.com/community.

