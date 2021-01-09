A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Coldstream generator found with stolen tiny home

Among items from property south of Boston Bar was something from the North Okanagan

A generator taken back in August from the North Okanagan was discovered among a large discovery of stolen items in the Fraser Canyon.

RCMP in Lillooet recovered $80,000 worth of stolen goods, including a tiny home that was reported as stolen in late December from the Boston Bar area.

Police received a tip Dec. 31 that a suspect had allegedly attempted to sell them a tiny home, matching the description of the one taken. Officers responded to the property of the seller situated in the Lillooet area, where they located the tiny home. A man associated to the property was taken into police custody, questioned and later release pending further investigation.

“On January 3, 2021 investigators with the Lillooet RCMP returned to the property in question, armed with a search warrant,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, said. “As a result of its search, Lillooet RCMP seized additional property allegedly taken from the Boston Bar property back in December 2020. Police officers also recovered a generator reported as stolen in August 2020 from Coldstream B.C. in the North Okanagan.

A 48-year-old Lillooet man faces charges in relation to the theft. His first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

