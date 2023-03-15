Coldstream road slated for water main work

Infrastructure work will disrupt a Coldstream road for more than a week.
To facilitate a water main valve installation on Ricardo Road, a portion of the road will be closed (no thru traffic) at the intersection of Ricardo and Buchanan roads from Monday, March 20, to Tuesday March 28.
“Please use alternative routes,” the district of Coldstream advises.
The portion of Buchanan Road that intersects with Ricardo Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic for the duration of the project.
“Please obey all posted signage and on-site traffic control personnel.”
