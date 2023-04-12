Coldstream, Vernon ask Victoria to consider re-thinking boundary changes

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission report recommending moving the District of Coldstream from a Greater Vernon-Regional District of North Okanagan Areas B and C boundary to one with the District of Coldstream and City of Kelowna is not sitting well with Coldstream and Vernon municipalities. (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo)

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming will gladly add Coun. Teresa Durning’s feelings to a letter about to be penned to Victoria.

City council brought up writing a letter to Premier David Eby at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, expressing its disappointment over the government’s approval of shifting the District of Coldstream from an electoral area with the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan Areas B and C to an electoral district with the District of Lake Country and City of Kelowna.

The city hopes Victoria will revisit the decision.

“Please include my disappointment (with the result), as well as the process,” said Durning. “We were not notified of this ahead of time.

“The process, in my opinion, was flawed.”

“It will be a pleasure to include that,” said Cumming.

Vernon Coun. Kari Gares lives in Coldstream.

“The decision they have made and made so quickly, there’s going to be a lot of individuals unhappy with that situation,” said Gares.

Council voted unanimously to have Cumming send a letter to Victoria.

Coldstream also wants Victoria to rethink the decision, from the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission report released on April 6, and approved by the Legislative Assembly three days after.

Coldstream council discussed the situation at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

“Council authorized sending a letter to the premier, the local MLA (Harwinder Sandhu) and all members of the B.C. Legislature expressing disappointment with the findings of the electoral boundaries commission, specific to the impact for Coldstream,” said district chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce earlier sent a letter to Victoria, expressing its concern over the boundaries commission’s final report.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon chamber opposes electoral boundary shift

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon council declines fire protection to regional district Area B – for now

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity HallNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictProvincial GovernmentVernon