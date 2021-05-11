Collaboration crucial in police work: Vernon Mounties

National Police Week is a public awareness campaign encouraging new and strengthened connections

It’s National Police Week (May 9-15) and Vernon RCMP will mark the occasion by highlighting some of its great work on social media celebrating its relationships with key groups, agencies and stakeholders.

The theme of this year’s seven-day public awareness campaign is “Working together to keep our communities safe.”

Collaboration within police agencies, between police services, first responders and social and community organizations is integral to public safety, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday, May 11.

The success of police services depends on the officers’ ability to create, maintain and strengthen relationships with community partners and stakeholders.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are often the gateway to community resources and we take pride in our role leading and supporting our partners as we strive to find opportunities and solutions that work for residents of our community when it comes to public safety,” the statement reads.

This cannot be achieved without mutual trust, accountability and community support.

“We are listening,” it reads. “We will continue to engage our partners, create opportunities for positive and meaningful interaction with residents and to ensure we continue to deliver effective policing services that address the needs and reflect the values of our communities in the North Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Police probe Lake Country man’s sudden death on parkway

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.