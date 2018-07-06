Community weekend to open Vernon’s Kal Tire Place North

Organizers hope a Community Working for the Weekend will love every minute of it.

CFI productions, in conjunction with the City of Vernon, Vernon Vipers and North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS), will host Community Working for the Weekend, to officially open Kal Tire Place North arena, with three days of hockey, music, markets and fun Sept. 7, 8 and 9.

“This started out as an idea between the city, Dave Hesketh and CFI,” said Vernon’s Calvin Cane, now of Vancouver, of CFI Productions. “We’re excited to bring to Vernon live entertainment and a celebration of community.”

The weekend will kick off on Friday, Sept. 7, at the main Kal Tire Place as the Vernon Vipers host the Wenatchee Wild in their B.C. Hockey League home opener. The next night, Saturday, Canadian rock legends Platinum Blonde and Loverboy will perform with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

“When you hear of an event like this, and partnering with the city, the rink, the Vipers and NOYFSS, and you bring in an old band, one of my favourite bands in Loverboy, into the rink, it’s going to be a great event,” said Vernon Vipers head coach Mark Ferner, who vowed not to wear Loverboy lead singer Mike Reno’s legendary red leather pants and red bandana behind the bench for the home opener.

The weekend concludes Sunday with the stage and lights being left behind for local bands to perform Sunday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The roster of bands is being drawn up.

At the same time, in the new Kal Tire Place North, a market will be set up for local artists, growers, merchants and community outreach.

“Any time you can bring any event like this to town, it’s good, economic impact for the community,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “It gets people to go out and try different things. We got a hockey game Friday night, Loverboy and Platinum Blonde Saturday, local bands and a market to showcase the new facility on Sunday. It’s a great idea.”

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights to name new head coach/Vipers announce schedule

Cane is hoping to have upwards of 10,000 people go through the gates of both facilities combined for the special weekend.

Sponsors are still needed for some of the event. More information on the event can be found at workingfortheweekend.ca.

Meanwhile, a significant milestone in the construction of Kal Tire Place North happens Monday morning.

The concrete for the main floor slab will be poured, likely starting at 10 a.m.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.