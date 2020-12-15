Veteran Vernon radio announcer Frank Martina, shown in 2019 as emcee of the Vernon Cruise-In Car Show, had his highly popular Saturday afternoon program on Beach Radio terminated Tuesday, Dec. 15, exactly 13 years to the day he retired as the station’s morning show announcer. Martina was less than a year away from broadcasting for 50 years with the same station. (Morning Star - file photo)

Veteran Vernon radio announcer Frank Martina, shown in 2019 as emcee of the Vernon Cruise-In Car Show, had his highly popular Saturday afternoon program on Beach Radio terminated Tuesday, Dec. 15, exactly 13 years to the day he retired as the station’s morning show announcer. Martina was less than a year away from broadcasting for 50 years with the same station. (Morning Star - file photo)

Company tunes out veteran Vernon radio announcer

Frank Martina, a fixture at CJIB/Beach Radio for 49 years, has Saturday afternoon program terminated

On the 13th anniversary of the day he retired from full-time announcing for the radio station, Dec. 15, 2007, Frank Martina was told Tuesday his popular Saturday afternoon show on 107.5 Beach FM will be terminated.

The move ends a 55-year broadcasting career and comes months shy of Martina broadcasting for the same station for 50 years, something simply unheard of in today’s broadcasting world.

The biggest celebrity export from Big Beaver, Sask. – on the Saskatchewan/Montana border, 180 kilometres from Regina, population 10 in the 2016 census – made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“When I retired from full-time radio in 2007, I was fortunate to be asked to return to do Saturday afternoons, and have been doing it for the past 13 years,” Martina, 73, said. “It’s a job I love and in a city I love… so I am a lucky guy.”

Born in Bengough, located just north of Big Beaver, Martina was doing his high school homework in 1965 when he was listening on his cheap transistor radio to the disc jockeys having a great old time on CKCK Radio in Regina. They were having so much fun, Martina thought he could do that. So he entered a CKCK high school announcer competition and won it for the province.

The following year, Martina worked at CKSL in Weyburn, Sask., then moved on to Moose Jaw and Regina before heading west to visit his parents, who had moved to Vancouver.

“It was beautiful there and I chatted with a few people and ended up with a part-time job (CJOR, now defunct), but I wasn’t a big city guy,” said Martina. “I drove through the Okanagan and fell in love with it. Within a month to six weeks, I had a job.”

Martina was hired at CJIB in 1971 (call letters for Beach Radio now), then located on 30th Avenue in the building beside what is now HSBC, up on the second floor above Sears and with the legendary Jackie’s Coffee Shop in the basement. John Wilson hired Martina to be the morning news announcer.

That lasted three weeks.

“I never wanted to be the news guy, I wanted to be the music guy, the in-your-face guy, the guy having fun,” said Martina, who had a blast for the next 36 years in that time slot on CJIB AM and then KISS-FM.

Oh, Martina had offers to move.

He could have taken other positions within the parent companies. Or he could have taken that job as an announcer in Spokane. The radio station execs loved him. The problem was, Martina had to do a phone interview with the Washington, DC-based Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the CRTC of the United States who oversees broadcast regulations.

“The station guys told me they love to hire Canadians because of our accents,” laughed Martina. “When I was being interviewed by the FCC, they asked me why I felt suited for the job as a Canadian ahead of an American, I answered them honestly: ‘Because I don’t have an American accent.’ The call ended rather abruptly after that.”

Martina stayed in Vernon, raised two kids, now adults, and became an institution in the city.

Within an hour of his Facebook post, more than 50 people had offered up their sentiments of best wishes and congratulations on a successful career.

Karl Johnston, general manager of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group Okanagan, said the station no longer plays the music Martina loves – classic rock – and wished the veteran announcer well.

“It’s a change to our afternoon time slot, and we want to thank Frank for his contribution to our success over the many years, from when he hosted the key morning timeslot decades ago to after he retired from that and returned to work a few hours on Saturday afternoon entertaining the audience with his favourites from the ‘60s,” said Johnston.

“Frank is a true professional who has cemented his legacy with CJIB and the community of Vernon during an exceptional career behind the mic. We wish him the very best.”

Martina has no immediate plans for his sudden retirement.

“It’s not really a big deal (being terminated),” he said. “It was one day a week and I did it because I love doing it more than anything else. It’s been a helluva ride. I’d hoped to make it to 50 years, but I’m pleased as punch to have done it in a city I love.”

READ MORE: Celebrities/artists ‘Rise’ for a cause

READ MORE: Classic vehicles cruise main street Vernon and Polson Park


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Radio

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna homicide victim identified
Next story
Penticton RCMP look to identify a sexual assault suspect

Just Posted

The Rice Box owner On Ouchs (right) is joined by special guest Driver Dispatcher delivery person Spiderman for a recent shift. Ouchs has started a hashtag campaign #ForkTheDishes to encourage support of local restaurants. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan residents deliver on hashtag campaign

Driver Dispatcher’s #ForkTheDishes campaign encourages support of local restaurants

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)
Vernon restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has been among the groups lobbying the province to buy 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road for further recreational pursuits. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon mayor hints at province’s interest in Chelsea Estate lands

Council, other local groups have been lobbying for the purchase of the lakefront property since June

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Penticton local and Freestyle Canada skier Jordan Kober (top) secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third Sunday in the dual moguls event Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Contributed)
Okanagan skier wins bronze at World Cup in Sweden

Jordan Kober, who trains at Apex, secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third on Sunday

McKinney Place in Oliver.
COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

Family members are devastated about what is happening at McKinney Place

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

Penticton RCMP are seeking the identity of the man pictured here in relation to a sexual assault that took place on Dec. 3. (RCMP)
Penticton RCMP look to identify a sexual assault suspect

A woman was grabbed and pulled into some bushes near Granby and Atkinson Dec. 3

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Most Read