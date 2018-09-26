Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Construction continues on entrance upgrades at the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility (GVRDF).

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises residents that beginning Monday, Oct. 1, contractors will be working along Birnie Road as a part of the current entrance upgrade construction.

This work may result in delays for customers entering and exiting the facility. Starting mid-October, traffic in and out of GVRFD will be reduced to single lane alternating with traffic control personnel and signage in place to manage traffic flow. Customers are urged to exercise caution and obey all traffic control personnel and signage while at the facility.

Construction is expected to continue through October, with upgrades including: construction of a second inbound lane, relocation of the main entrance gate, security enhancements, installation of lock block walls and other improvements to the yard waste drop off area and activation of previously installed yard hydrants to improve response in the event of a fire.

“The entrance upgrade project is on schedule with an expected completion date of Nov. 1, 2018,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services. “The upgrades will ultimately improve efficiency and enhance operations at the facility as well as increase customer safety.”

The Regional District of North Okanagan would like to thank all GVRDF customers for their patience and cooperation during construction.

