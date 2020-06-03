COVID-19: Historic North Okanagan ranch set for soft opening

Spallumcheen’s historic O’Keefe Ranch has announced a soft opening for 2020.

The ranch is rallying through the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to trouble not-for-profit organization by scheduling a soft opening for Wednesday, June 17.

Now through June 16, the ranch is allowing the public to access the grounds as a way to just get people outdoors in a safe environment. Donation boxes have been set up around the grounds and cash and online donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.

On June 17, the ranch will start running mini-events which will allow patrons to purchase a ticket on TicketSeller and attend either a 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. event.

“Some of the mini-events include a self-guided tour with maps and information and a heritage building tour which includes your group’s own interpreter,” said Tim Gibson finance and marketing manager for the ranch. “More mini tours will be made available as they navigate the safety protocols of the pandemic. Some mini-events will be free for season pass holders, but a ticket and registration is still required to ensure the tour does not exceed the maximum tour limits.”

The O’Keefe Ranch has announced that all 2020 season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season.

For those who are interested in purchasing a 2020-21 season pass, the ranch is currently offering 20 per cent off the regular price.

The ranch said a Cowboy Campfire experience will serve as a replacement for the Cowboy Dinner Show as well as a more in-depth animal tour, sure to be loved by all ages. Building access will be limited and several buildings will not be able to open this year as the flow of traffic will not allow for safe practices of social distancing.

Bruce Cummings, president, and Gibson will be presenting to Vernon council on Monday, June 8, with an update and suggestions on how the community can assist the ranch through COVID-19.

