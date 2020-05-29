WATCH: O’Keefe Ranch launches new videos in quarantine

Tune in and join the ‘loneliest interpreter’ every week to learn more about Vernon’s history

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon announced it will be launching new videos every Thursday on May 21, 2020. (YouTube)

While the Historic O’Keefe Ranch is closed to the public for now due to COVID-19, the ranch’s interpreter is feeling rather lonely.

Now, the O’Keefe Ranch is launching a video series appropriately titled the “Loneliest Interpreter.”

New episodes will launch every Thursday.

The videos will give viewers a behind-the-scenes peek into what staff at the ranch are up to, uncover secrets of the ranch and feature several “old timey” activities and “fascinating factoids,” according to the teaser.

Find the videos at the O’Keefe Ranch’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: No fireworks for Canada Day in Vernon

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.