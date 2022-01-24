COVID-19 outbreak at third Vernon care home

Noric House, Hamlets and Heritage Square health facilities have cases

Vernon’s Noric House is the latest facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The McAlpine Wing is affected at the long-term care building, as declared by Interior Health Jan. 23.

Noric is the third facility with an outbreak, joining the Hamlets and Heritage Square.

There is also an outbreak at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor.

IH recorded 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the second highest in B.C.

The Fraser Health region had the highest number of cases with 1,702.

Total active cases in IH are 7,021.. Fraser Health as 14,431 and Vancouver Coastal Health has 7,256.

There were 24 new deaths over the weekend, one in IH, for a total of 2,553.

