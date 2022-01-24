Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19 outbreak at third Vernon care home

Noric House, Hamlets and Heritage Square health facilities have cases

Vernon’s Noric House is the latest facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The McAlpine Wing is affected at the long-term care building, as declared by Interior Health Jan. 23.

Noric is the third facility with an outbreak, joining the Hamlets and Heritage Square.

There is also an outbreak at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor.

IH recorded 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the second highest in B.C.

The Fraser Health region had the highest number of cases with 1,702.

Total active cases in IH are 7,021.. Fraser Health as 14,431 and Vancouver Coastal Health has 7,256.

There were 24 new deaths over the weekend, one in IH, for a total of 2,553.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Armstrong retirement home

READ MORE: Public Health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to slow, 24 more deaths

Just Posted

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreak at third Vernon care home

Armstrong's Len Wood Middle School was on lockdown Friday, March 5 after a student allegedly threatened a staff member with a weapon. (Morning Star file photo)
Public health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

Elena Gaskell of Vernon has been named by Freestyle Canada to the 2022 Canadian Olympic team that will compete in China. (Photo Submitted)
Vernon freestyle skier reaches Olympic dream

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)
UBCO prof and Okanagan Nation knowledge keeper elected to Royal Society of Canada