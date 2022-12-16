The North Okanagan Hospice Society offers a workshop in May in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby designed to start a conversation about what matters most if life were short. (Photo submitted)

COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s hospice house

Entire facility affected, along with Heritage Square

North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is the latest place to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility is affected by the outbreak, declared Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We are following all Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols, and have the necessary staff and medical equipment to provide quality care for the clients impacted,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.

Family members have been advised of the situation.

The outbreak status will be reviewed by the ministry on Dec 22.

The Vernon hospice house is one of two local facilities dealing with an outbreak.

Heritage Square’s first floor declared an outbreak Dec. 6.

An outbreak was also declared Dec. 14 at Kelowna General Hospital’s rehabilitation department.

READ MORE: Armstrong thrift shop gives big towards health and wellness

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge brightens Christmas for local groups

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19SeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges
Next story
Explainer: What flu strain is circulating now and why so many kids are getting sick

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Hospice Society offers a workshop in May in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby designed to start a conversation about what matters most if life were short. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s hospice house

There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)
Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

RCMP teamed up with Falkland students for a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12, 2022. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

The Vernon Vipers U11 Development C team won the bronze medal at the 14-team Rumble in the Rockies minor hockey tournament in Canmore, Alta. The team includes (back row, from left): SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, Tomas Lactin-Wilson. Middle row (from left): Kaho Jordan, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger. Front row (from left): Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette. Coaches (not pictured): Casey Sherriff (Head coach), Trevor McEachnie (assistant coach), Chad de Groot (assistant coach), Barry Chanasyk (assistant coach), Grant Wilson (safety) (Photo contributed)
Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

Pop-up banner image