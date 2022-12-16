COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s hospice house

Entire facility affected, along with Heritage Square

North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is the latest place to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility is affected by the outbreak, declared Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We are following all Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols, and have the necessary staff and medical equipment to provide quality care for the clients impacted,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.

Family members have been advised of the situation.

The outbreak status will be reviewed by the ministry on Dec 22.

The Vernon hospice house is one of two local facilities dealing with an outbreak.

Heritage Square’s first floor declared an outbreak Dec. 6.

An outbreak was also declared Dec. 14 at Kelowna General Hospital’s rehabilitation department.

READ MORE: Armstrong thrift shop gives big towards health and wellness

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge brightens Christmas for local groups

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19SeniorsVernon