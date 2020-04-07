The Vernon Curling Club has been converted into a makeshift shelter to house residents of the Gateway and Our Place shelters to ensure proper social distancing amid COVID-19. (Turning Points Collaborative Society)

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

The Vernon Curling Club has been transformed to house all guests of both Our Place and Gateway Shelter sites together under one roof to provide more space for physical distancing.

The Public Safety Minister called for a provincewide response to COVID-19 on March 26, as directed by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Under the Emergency Program Act, the minister issued ministerial orders, one of which asked municipalities to identify public spaces that could be used, if necessary.

Recognizing a potential need, Turning Points Collaborative Society, BC Housing, Interior Health and the City of Vernon identified the curling rink as good site to amalgamate the two sites due to its size, available amenities and proximity to essential services.

“The amalgamation of these two sites into a larger facility allows for far greater physical distancing for both clients and staff,” Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr said.

“This aligns with the provincial health officer’s recommendation around increased physical distancing.”

The curling club now houses 70 beds, each sectioned off into a 10-by-10 area to maximize distancing. Additional sanitization and portable hand-washing stations have been added to the facility and all staff have been equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment, including masks and scrubs.

The site allows for in-house meals, with additional space for clients to sit further apart during meal times, plus increased laundry and shower capabilities, reducing the potential risk of virus transmission.

The larger site also allows for more staff to be on shift, while reducing the need for staff to travel from site to site.

“This plan is designed to keep the virus from being transmitted from employee to resident, employee to employee and from resident to employee,” Wejr said. “This is designed to keep all of us safe and healthy.”

Individuals experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations have higher rates of health concerns and may be at greater risk if exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

READ MORE: North Okanagan company seeks help selecting charity

READ MORE: VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

Just Posted

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Spring league refunds 1,500 registrations amid COVID-19

Vernon pedestrian struck

Individual found on the ground on 43rd Street was responsive; seen getting to feet

North Okanagan company seeks help selecting charity

Nor-Val Rentals wants the community to nominate a recipient worthy of $3,000

COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

VIDEO: Teachers at Kelowna middle school shoot video to show support for students

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

The Easter bunny will be sending his emissary, Egglebert Bunny, to celebrate Easter with Golden

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

Most Read