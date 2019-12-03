Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9639840c) Producer Ron Perlman attends a screening of “To Dust” at the SVA Theatre during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on in New York 2018 Tribeca Film Festival - “To Dust” Screening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018

Hollywood member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

Hellboy star shaken following incident: TMZ

Hellboy actor Ron Perlman was left “visibly shaken” after an out-of-control truck plowed into a group of crew members on set in the Okanagan, according to Hollywood gossip website TMZ.

One member of The Last Victim film crew suffered a minor foot injury following the incident on Nov. 29 in the 11000 block of Westside Road.

TMZ said the driver of the truck mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake and sent the crew scrambling to safety.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the site near the Little Kingdom gas bar, food store and hardware store, shortly after 10 a.m.

Police determined the incident wasn’t criminal in nature and the investigation was resumed by WorkSafeBC.

“WorkSafeBC was notified on Friday of an incident during a film shoot,” media relations specialist Ralph Eastman said. “We sent an officer to the site. The employer is required to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit its report to WorkSafeBC.”

