Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

Crime is not believed to be a factor in a sudden death at the Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25.

RCMP attended the 26th Street hotel (next to Wendy’s) at 7:45 p.m.

One witness reports that police remained on scene throughout the night conducting an investigation.

“No criminality is suspect and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said.

READ MORE: Sudden death in Lumby under investigation

READ MORE: West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fatality inquiryRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane
Next story
High angle rescue in Myra Canyon

Just Posted

Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

Back to school plans released for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Safety protocols will be emphasized during student orientation on Sept. 10 and 11

Vernon School District unveils return-to-class plan

School District 22 released a 100-page pandemic safety plan as students set to return Sept. 10

Traffic delays expected as more road work to start in Vernon

City crews to renew sanitary utility along 28 Ave. and 42 St. starting next week

A trail where you might not expect it in south Vernon

Ribbons of Green Trails Society highlights new exciting walking trail to explore

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

High angle rescue in Myra Canyon

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

LETTER: Part-time problems

Vernon Morning Star reader speaks to cracks in long-term care

LETTER: Chamber’s note on Vernon cultural centre on the mark

Morning Star reader talks Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

The 31-year-old Kelowna native took the tournament in a come-from-behind fashion

Most Read