Crews arriving on scene, motorists may experience delays

A cyclist has been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 38th Street in Vernon Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews and RCMP began arriving on scene shortly before 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3.

BC Ambulance Services is also attending the incident.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists should expect some delays.

More to come.

READ MORE: Mr. Pretzels confirms COVID-19 at Vernon mall

READ MORE: Vernon firefighters douse flames from abandoned campfire

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.