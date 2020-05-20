Preliminary work on Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Road is set to begin later this week, the City of Vernon said Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Detour ahead for Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Road

Due to construction, a section of the road will be closed to non-local traffic starting May 29

Construction on Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Road will lead to traffic delays, road closures and a detour over the next month as the city continues its road rehabilitation program.

Crews have started initial work for the project between Cummins Road and Dallas Road. Sections of Apollo Road will also be under construction for repairs to base gravels and new asphalt surfacing.

The work will be done by City of Vernon crews along with private contractors. The city said construction will begin by the end of this week and is expected to be completed by mid-June.

The stretch of Okanagan Landing Road is scheduled to be closed for approximately two weeks beginning May 29. Traffic will be limited to locals only. A detour will be in place for all other vehicles.

The city apologized in advance for any inconvenience the project may cause , and asks that drivers in the area slow down, drive according to conditions and obey traffic control devices and personnel on site.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
