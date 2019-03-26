Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

Leashes are being tightened on dogs at Marshall Field.

The City of Vernon is directing K9 Control to show no mercy (warnings) and ticket owners who let their dogs run at large on playing fields, including the disc golf course.

“I think we have to train people the hard way,” said Coun. Scott Anderson.

See: City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog walking guidance map

While getting outfitted for Bollywood Bang at the nearby Lakers Clubhouse this past weekend, Coun. Kari Gares was surprised at the number of dog owners she witnessed disregarding the rules.

“It was amazing how many dogs I saw running about, no leashes, no nothing,” said Gares.

“K9 Control only really goes there once a day, which I get, and they haven’t issued any tickets and only two warnings (so far this year).”

With soccer season just three weeks away, Coun. Akbal Mund is eager to see enforcement increased to ensure kids aren’t kicking around dog poop instead of soccer balls.

See: Vernon Soccer balks at dogs off-leash at Marshall Field

“As a frequent user of that facility, I agree that we maybe need to send something to K9 Control because it’s not going to stop it’s going to get worse,” said Mund.

Signs are also being installed along the designated off-leash area next to the soccer fields.

Meanwhile over on the Okanagan Rail Trail, where spring is revealing a poop soup mess of dog feces, a cleanup is planned for this Saturday.

See: Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

