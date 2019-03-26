Jack (left) and Pepita walk the Okanagan Rail Trail. Their owner Joanna Long is organizing a dog poop pickup event for this Saturday. (Submitted)

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Leashes are being tightened on dogs at Marshall Field.

The City of Vernon is directing K9 Control to show no mercy (warnings) and ticket owners who let their dogs run at large on playing fields, including the disc golf course.

“I think we have to train people the hard way,” said Coun. Scott Anderson.

See: City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog walking guidance map

While getting outfitted for Bollywood Bang at the nearby Lakers Clubhouse this past weekend, Coun. Kari Gares was surprised at the number of dog owners she witnessed disregarding the rules.

“It was amazing how many dogs I saw running about, no leashes, no nothing,” said Gares.

“K9 Control only really goes there once a day, which I get, and they haven’t issued any tickets and only two warnings (so far this year).”

With soccer season just three weeks away, Coun. Akbal Mund is eager to see enforcement increased to ensure kids aren’t kicking around dog poop instead of soccer balls.

See: Vernon Soccer balks at dogs off-leash at Marshall Field

“As a frequent user of that facility, I agree that we maybe need to send something to K9 Control because it’s not going to stop it’s going to get worse,” said Mund.

Signs are also being installed along the designated off-leash area next to the soccer fields.

Meanwhile over on the Okanagan Rail Trail, where spring is revealing a poop soup mess of dog feces, a cleanup is planned for this Saturday.

See: Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta
Next story
Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Just Posted

Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

Our Place will be open 24 hours a day

Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Display will travel to Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

‘Planet of the Geese’: Vernon parks a muck with goose poop

Off leash dogs proposed as a suggestion to cleaning up the mess

Vernon politicians not all happy about possible OD prevention site

Possible Overdose Prevention Site to open in the summer of fall of 2019

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers

Minister of Public Service outlined the new program at Penticton’s Sprott Shaw College

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Coroner’s inquest announced for Victoria teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Steady stream of growth for Vernon’s Western Water Associates

Western Water Associates Ltd. was founded in spring 2011

Wildfires from last year can cause hot spots in Okanagan

Kelowna - Most overwintering fires will occur well within the original fire’s perimeter.

Most Read