The 26th annual Downtown Vernon Light Up goes Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., on 30th Avenue.(Morning Star - file photo)

Downtown Vernon ready for light up

The 26th annual Christmas Light Up goes from 5 to 8 p.m. on 30th Avenue Saturday

The 26th annual Downtown Vernon Light Up, presented by Wayside, is scheduled to take place along 30th Avenue Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The popular event includes more than 40 vendors, live roving entertainment, a bonfire and marshmallow roast, food truck alley, children’s activities, a photo booth and more.

Event organizer, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA), is looking forward to another successful event that brings the community together in a positive atmosphere.

READ MORE: Vernon’s 25th annual Light Up Saturday

“The Light Up is truly a community effort,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter. “We [DVA] organize and market the event, but it’s really all of the businesses and non-profit organizations who make it special.”

Coulter let it slip that he has been in talks with Santa’s elves, and it’s looking like Santa will be paying Downtown Vernon a visit for the evening.

Due to the Legacy Tree’s location being outside of the event site at the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street, there will not be a tree-lighting ceremony, but instead, the tree, lamp posts and trees along 30th Avenue will all be lit at 5 p.m. for a holiday-inspired atmosphere.

The City of Vernon has also granted the DVA free public transit to and from the downtown core for the event. For drivers, 30th Avenue will be closed from 3 to 10 p.m.

An event map, including parking details, and a vendor list can be found here: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/holiday-light-up

