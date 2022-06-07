Downtown Vernon road getting upgrades

City to begin new infrastructure work on 31st Avenue between 29th and 30th streets on June 20

The City of Vernon is slated to begin work on replacing aging infrastructure on 31st Avenue between 29th Street and 30th Street on June 20. (Pixabay photo)

A major reconstruction project will be getting underway later this month in Vernon’s downtown core.

The 31st Avenue reconstruction project (between 29th and 30th streets) is scheduled to begin as early as June 20.

The project will include the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, road pavement and sidewalk.

Parking access to the 31st Avenue surface lot will remain available from 29th Street.

Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

“Please slow down if traveling near the area and obey all traffic control signage. The city apologizes for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this major infrastructure project is being completed,” the city said.

“The project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the city provides.”

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2022, visit the city’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.

READ MORE: Pre-constructed modular homes to support Vernon’s homeless

READ MORE: Vernon nurse agrees to six-month registration suspension



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityinfrastructureVernon