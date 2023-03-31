Road dust has settled for now in Vernon (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Dust advisory ends for Vernon

The advisory was issued on March 29

The dust has settled in Vernon.

An advisory issued on March 29 by Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, stated that there were elevated concentrations of dust in the Vernon area.

Thanks to a change in weather conditions have improved across the region.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3 ), averaged over 24 hours.

Currently, Vernon is sitting at 34.4 PM10, while Kelowna sits at 24.2 PM 10. Unfortunately, the concentration in Golden is still high at 49.4 PM 50.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www.gov.bc.ca/airquality.

