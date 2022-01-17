Emergency repair leaves some Lavington residents without water

An emergency fix has resulted in little, or no water for some Lavington residents.

Customers east of Lavington lost water service late Sunday and continue to have no water while operations crews repair a failed air release valve on a large transmission water main. This will affect properties on Learmouth Road from Park Lane to Whitevale Road, including Rochdell and Reid roads. Customers in the Lavington area may experience lower water pressure or loss of water during the shutdown and repair.

“As the failure is on a large transmission main, it needs to be fully drained which will impact a larger area than normal,” the Greater Vernon Water utility said.

Crews are repairing the issue and expect the water outage to be until Monday evening (Jan. 16) before the system is restored and water service is resumed.

“When service is restored, you may experience some turbidity and this is normal,” the utility advises. “Please run your bathtub as well as other taps and appliances on cold water until the water runs clear.”

Further updates are expected Monday morning.

