Enderby cannabis regs established

City of Enderby lists rules on its website

The City of Enderby has rules in place now that cannabis has been legalized.

In addition to the federal and provincial regulations, local governments such as Enderby may regulate certain matters within their jurisdiction (such as public spaces, land use, and business), over and above what senior government requires.

Chief administrative officer Tate Bengston posted a page of the city’s rules and regulations on its website.

RELATED: Enderby is ready for marijuana sales

Here is the scoop on cannabis in Enderby:

Public Consumption

The consumption of cannabis in public spaces is prohibited in the same manner as the consumption of alcohol.

Personal Growing of Cannabis

Personal growing of cannabis is subject to obtaining a free permit from the City of Enderby; the application for a Personal Growing of Cannabis Permit can be obtained at city hall.

The personal growing of cannabis is prohibited in the following circumstances:

In any mobile unit used on a permanent or temporary basis as a residence;

In any building or structure kept or occupied as a temporary residence;

In any residential dwelling unit occurring as part of a mixed use development;

Outdoors; or

In multiple occupancy buildings where there are shared walls.

For rental properties, the occupant must obtain the consent of the registered owner(s) of the property as part of the application process.

Dispensaries

In order to operate a dispensary, potential retailers must receive a provincial non-medical cannabis retail licence from the province.

The province will refer applications to local governments for consideration and applications will only be approved if they receive a favourable recommendation from the local government.

Applications for City of Enderby approval of a non-medical cannabis retail license can be obtained from city hall.

“Enderby has its application process in place and offers applicants the opportunity to seek conditional local government approval first, and then proceed with the provincial application, or vice versa,” said Bengston. “This flexibility gives more certainty to applicants up front, which will save time and money.”

Cannabis became legal in Canada Oct. 17.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.