Envy Apparel spreads Cheer in Vernon

Vernon businesses are quickly adapting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and one business, in particular, has found a way to spread some cheer while supporting several neighbouring businesses along the way.

Colleen Clack, owner of Envy Apparel, has put together Cheer Boxes to provide Vernon-area families with self-care items, activities for kids and some treats for comfort.

The boxes come packed with a gift card to Envy Apparel, hand sanitizer from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, natural shampoo and conditioner from Farmbound-Bottle None Supply, treats from Sweet Hoopla, gifts from Inspire Kindness Productions and some spare bandages.

A tie-dye project is also included to keep the kids busy and entertained while self-isolating.

The idea came to Clack when her daughter said she wanted to make a craft.

“Kids are at home and this will give them something to create,” she said.

Clack is encouraging users share their tie-dye creations online on Envy Apparel’s Instagram and Facebook page.

“That way it’s interactive, but from a distance,” she said.

The pandemic has put a squeeze on many businesses across the country and small- and medium-sized are feeling it even more so, as most have had to close their doors as advised by British Columbia’s top doctor Bonnie Henry.

Envy Apparel’s storefront on Kalamalka Lake Road has been closed, but Clack’s store is still open online at envyapparelfit.com. She said she’s been very lucky that she’s been able to help others with projects like the Cheer Boxes.

“The Cheer Boxes are a great collaboration,” Clack said. “The businesses were so kind to give their product at cost so I could drop the price of the package.”

The boxes, valued at $75, are sold for $34 to ensure they are affordable for all families, as purse strings tighten during these uncertain times.

The packages can be purchased online at envyapparelfit.com, or ordered through Clack via email, phone and social media platforms.

Clack is offering free local delivery to the Vernon-area and hopes these cheery packages will help put a smile on some faces while citizens self-isolate and social distance amid COVID-19.

Envy Apparel has also partnered with Inspire Kindness Productions, Serenity Tanning and Vernon Vintners to give back to the community in the form of a $100 gift card to Superstore. Nominations are being accepted through Inspire Kindness Productions social media platforms.

Coronavirus