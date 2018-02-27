Bean Scene Coffee House barista Rhiana Nelson shows off a new t-shirt, marking a partnership between Rad Mountain Living and the coffee joint. The apparel, said Bean Scene owner Phil Lambert, is intended to be a year-round Pink Shirt Day, with $5 from each clothing purchase donated to NOYFSS. The Spread Love shirts are available at the coffee house for $25 for t-shirts and sweaters for $40. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Every day is Pink Shirt Day

Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living partnership supports NOYFSS

It’s about promoting anti-bullying all year round.

That’s the motivation behind a partnership between the Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living.

Apparel from Rad Mountain Living is now available at the coffee shop, with $5 from each clothing purchase donated to NOYFSS.

“What I wanted to do was come up with an anti-bullying t-shirt you can wear all year round,” said Bean Scene Coffee House Vernon owner Phil Lambert.

Emblazoned with Spread Love, deep-red coloured t-shirts from Rad Mountain Living are available at the coffee house for $25 for t-shirts and sweaters for $40.

