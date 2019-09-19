Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Falkland resident Bjorn Collnes was last Sept. 9 travelling to Kamloops and his van was recovered in Westwold. (RCMP photo)

The disappearance of a Falkland senior last week has Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP pleading for public assistance.

Bjorn Collnes was last seen Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:30 a.m., while travelling en route from Falkland to Kamloops on Highway 97.

Collnes was driving a brown mini-van, which was recovered by police on Sept. 12, west of Westwold. Extensive ground and air searches have taken place.

RCMP are hoping someone may have dash camera footage of Collnes, 72, on the side of the highway.

“At this time we are very concerned about Mr. Collnes’ well-being,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Collnes is diabetic and believed to have only enough medication to have lasted him until Sept. 14.

“At this time we’re not considering this file suspicious or suspect foul play at this time,” Brett said.

A blue bike, which is powered by a small motor on the back, is also missing from the minivan, although all of Collnes’ belongings were found in the van.

“According to family and friends, he’s not an outdoor enthusiast, he’s not a mountain biker,” Brett said, noting he may be able to cover a great distance with a gas-powered engine.

RCMP are also considering bringing in extra resources to assist in the investigation.

“We may look at deploying the under water recovery team to go into Monte Lake,” Brett said.

Collnes is described as a Caucasian male with blue eyes, brown hair, standing five-foot-seven.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt, gray and black camouflage shorts with brown running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collnes is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

