Falkland resident Bjorn Collnes was last Sept. 9 travelling to Kamloops and his van was recovered in Westwold. (RCMP photo)

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

The disappearance of a Falkland senior last week has Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP pleading for public assistance.

Bjorn Collnes was last seen Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:30 a.m., while travelling en route from Falkland to Kamloops on Highway 97.

Collnes was driving a brown mini-van, which was recovered by police on Sept. 12, west of Westwold. Extensive ground and air searches have taken place.

RCMP are hoping someone may have dash camera footage of Collnes, 72, on the side of the highway.

“At this time we are very concerned about Mr. Collnes’ well-being,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Collnes is diabetic and believed to have only enough medication to have lasted him until Sept. 14.

“At this time we’re not considering this file suspicious or suspect foul play at this time,” Brett said.

A blue bike, which is powered by a small motor on the back, is also missing from the minivan, although all of Collnes’ belongings were found in the van.

“According to family and friends, he’s not an outdoor enthusiast, he’s not a mountain biker,” Brett said, noting he may be able to cover a great distance with a gas-powered engine.

RCMP are also considering bringing in extra resources to assist in the investigation.

“We may look at deploying the under water recovery team to go into Monte Lake,” Brett said.

Collnes is described as a Caucasian male with blue eyes, brown hair, standing five-foot-seven.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt, gray and black camouflage shorts with brown running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collnes is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. excels in societal well-being, lacks in economic prosperity: report
Next story
Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers add to den for home opener

Snakes add one, lose one in time for double weekend hockey play

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Public feedback given at well-attended Okanagan Rail Trail event

Residents gave their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion on Tuesday

Vernon’s two cents on Trudeau’s problematic photographs

73% of Vernon residents polled say Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell was ‘in the past’

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

B.C. Liberal leader says private sector development will help housing affordability

Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Most Read