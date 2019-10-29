Farmers, food processors and others invited to networking open house in Vernon

Land to Table is holding its first open house at the Vernon Art Gallery tonight from 6-8 p.m.

People from all stages in the food system are invited to share in some food and conversation, with the hopes of changing the way food makes its way from the field to the dinner table.

The North Okanagan Land to Table Network is holding its first ever open house at the Vernon Art Gallery on Tuesday (tonight) from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to anyone, and includes a showcase of research findings by Eva-Lena Lang, a founding member of the network. As a UBCO Masters student Lang created a map of the food network system in the North Okanagan, which will be on display at the event.

Land to Table is an initiative to connect and coordinate different actors in the food system, including farmers, food processors, wholesalers, chefs, consumers and more. The goal is to produce a food system that is prosperous, sustainable and socially accessible.

Members of the Land to Table steering committee will be collecting feedback from attendees on the vision and goals they have put forward.

That vision amounts to a food system where farmland is “protected and productive, farmers have access to land, regional farms and other food system enterprises are thriving, more local food is produced and sold, our food system is environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate change, waste is minimized and reintegrated at every step, and everyone has access to healthy good food,” according Land to Table’s website, https://landtotablenetwork.com/

READ MORE: Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Brendan Shykora