(Photo: Pixabay)

Farmers, food processors and others invited to networking open house in Vernon

Land to Table is holding its first open house at the Vernon Art Gallery tonight from 6-8 p.m.

People from all stages in the food system are invited to share in some food and conversation, with the hopes of changing the way food makes its way from the field to the dinner table.

The North Okanagan Land to Table Network is holding its first ever open house at the Vernon Art Gallery on Tuesday (tonight) from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to anyone, and includes a showcase of research findings by Eva-Lena Lang, a founding member of the network. As a UBCO Masters student Lang created a map of the food network system in the North Okanagan, which will be on display at the event.

Land to Table is an initiative to connect and coordinate different actors in the food system, including farmers, food processors, wholesalers, chefs, consumers and more. The goal is to produce a food system that is prosperous, sustainable and socially accessible.

Members of the Land to Table steering committee will be collecting feedback from attendees on the vision and goals they have put forward.

That vision amounts to a food system where farmland is “protected and productive, farmers have access to land, regional farms and other food system enterprises are thriving, more local food is produced and sold, our food system is environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate change, waste is minimized and reintegrated at every step, and everyone has access to healthy good food,” according Land to Table’s website, https://landtotablenetwork.com/

READ MORE: Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested after robbing Vernon store at knifepoint

Just Posted

Farmers, food processors and others invited to networking open house in Vernon

Land to Table is holding its first open house at the Vernon Art Gallery tonight from 6-8 p.m.

Lawyers must do more research in Vernon physiotherapist case

Judge not convinced joint submission of 18-month conditional sentence appropriate in case

Man arrested after robbing Vernon store at knifepoint

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

Mayor writes to BC Housing for help after learning shelters already turning away people

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Letter: Put pressure on North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to step up for veterans

Thousands of tax dollars will be spent by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget.”

LETTER: North Okanagan needs to modernize recycling

This reader says it’s time for the RDNO move into 21st Century

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Most Read