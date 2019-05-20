Vernon crash claims father

Emergency crews and investigators were on scene for five hours following a fatal crash on Highway 6 near Pottery Road Sunday evening. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A fatal crash in Vernon Sunday has left a young girl orphaned.

The girl’s father, 52, died in the Highway 6 incident, which took place shortly after 5 p.m. May 19.

A family member reports that the man was on his way to Lumby for a family dinner but never arrived.

He was driving a black car, which sustained significant damage upon impact with a pickup truck.

The highway was closed for more than five hours as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate.

“My sister passed away suddenly three years ago, this accident made my niece an orphan,” said the family member, whose name is being withheld out of respect for the family as they struggle with the loss and how to help the seven-year-old who has now lost both her parents.

“Rave to the RCMP and the Coroner who dealt with my wife and I at the scene of a vehicle accident tonight that we lost a family member at. Your compassion and sincerity was greatly appreciated. Also a thank you to all emergency personnel who attend to these types of things.”

