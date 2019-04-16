Blackened grass and scorched cattails remain following Tuesday’s fire at a Vernon high school. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Fire at Vernon high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

A fire near Clarence Fulton Secondary School was allegedly sparked by a student Tuesday afternoon.

According to custodian Todd Hay, a Grade 8 or 9 student admitted starting the blaze, ignited in cattail and grass behind the school.

“There was three (students),” said Hay, of a group of youngsters detained by school officials.

He said one of the students “fessed up.”

“That was a good thing,” said Hay.

Despite difficulties gaining access the area where the fire occurred, Vernon firefighters were quick to douse the flames.

It was the second grass fire crews were called to in a matter of hours Tuesday.

See: Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

None of the nearby homes, or the school, were damaged.

RCMP officers were also on scene, taking pictures of a lighter found next to the blackened grass.

Cattail and grass in the wetland area behind the school was quick to ignite and the call reporting the fire came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Vernon fire crews were quick to douse a grass fire in the wetlands behind Clarence Fulton Tuesday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

