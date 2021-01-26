Fire snuffed in Vernon home

No visible smoke, flames from area of reported structure fire

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a structure fire on Valleyview Place Jan. 26, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are mopping up after a structure fire Tuesday night in a home on Valleyview Place.

Around 15 firefighters are still on scene with RCMP just after 6 p.m.

No smoke is visible and the fire has already been extinguished, but fire crews continue to work around the property.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages is unknown at this time.

More to come.

