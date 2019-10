Teagan Burton has volunteered for the fire department since 2014

The City of Armstrong has expanded its safety team with the addition of a full-time fire prevention officer.

Teagan Burton will take the reigns for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department starting Dec. 2, 2019.

Burton will be a welcome addition to team, Mayor Chris Pieper said in a statement.

Burton has been an active member of the volunteer fire department for five years.

READ MORE: Conservatives leading in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding: 338Canada poll

READ MORE: Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.