Vernon firefighters are on scene near Vernon Works Yard on May 20, 2020, to respond to reports of a brush fire near the creek. (file)

Vernon firefighters snuff small log fire near city yard

Reports of brush, trees on fire near creek by city yard

Firefighters responded to a small fire near the creek around the Vernon Works Yard on 48th Avenue.

The call came in before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, and upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke.

After further investigation, a small log was found on fire and it was extinguished.

Firefighters concluded the event just after 5:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Terry Fox run organizer holds onto hope

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail mishap sends mother to hospital

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality
Next story
MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19

Just Posted

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19

For first season in 75 years, long-standing camp in North Okanagan pulls plug

Vernon firefighters snuff small log fire near city yard

Reports of brush, trees on fire near creek by city yard

Vernon Terry Fox run organizer holds onto hope

Registration now open for 40th annual event going virtual

GALLERY: Vernon pair raise their glass and funds for SPCA

In a creative COVID-19 ‘you honk, we drink’ campaign, Vernon women raise $200 for organization

Sentencing looms for North Okanagan man guilty of assaulting sex worker

Curtis Sagmoen to return to Vernon courthouse June 17 after being found guilty in February

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

Barbershop owners relieved to get back to work, shops flooded with calls

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Okanagan farm continues to offer natural, safe space during pandemic

Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna has helped residents feel calmer during these difficult times

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

Most Read