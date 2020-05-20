Vernon firefighters are on scene near Vernon Works Yard on May 20, 2020, to respond to reports of a brush fire near the creek. (file)
Vernon firefighters snuff small log fire near city yard
Reports of brush, trees on fire near creek by city yard
Firefighters responded to a small fire near the creek around the Vernon Works Yard on 48th Avenue.
The call came in before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, and upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke.
After further investigation, a small log was found on fire and it was extinguished.
Firefighters concluded the event just after 5:10 p.m.
