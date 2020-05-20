Vernon firefighters snuff small log fire near city yard

Reports of brush, trees on fire near creek by city yard

Vernon firefighters are on scene near Vernon Works Yard on May 20, 2020, to respond to reports of a brush fire near the creek. (file)

Firefighters responded to a small fire near the creek around the Vernon Works Yard on 48th Avenue.

The call came in before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, and upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke.

After further investigation, a small log was found on fire and it was extinguished.

Firefighters concluded the event just after 5:10 p.m.

