The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department extinguished a shed fire outside its protection area on the Harris Indian Reserve in Spallumcheen in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Facebook photo)

Firefighters snuff overnight shed fire in Spallumcheen

The blaze was outside the fire department’s protection area, but crews extinguished it anyway

A fully engulfed shed fire turned out to be just outside of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department’s fire protection area.

But the fire wasn’t going to extinguish itself, so crews got to work snuffing the blaze.

Fire Chief Ian Cummings said the blaze was on the Harris Indian Reserve across from Tolko on Pineridge Road in Spallumcheen.

The fire department received the call around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 26. The fire department responded with 20 firefighters, a fire engine, three tenders and a rescue vehicle.

Cummings noted the area has no fire protection.

“It was fully involved when we got there and we extinguished it, we just kept it from getting into the trees,” Cummings said Wednesday afternoon.

The shed is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this point.

Cummings said no one was around at the time of the blaze, and there were no injuries.

The fire response lasted about an hour.

