(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)

Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

A report of shots fire on the Westside drew a large police presence early Monday, June 7. But it turned out to be fireworks.

RCMP received the report at approximately 4 a.m. that several shots were fired in the 12000 block of Westside Road.

“Frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended and confirmed the noise was a result of fireworks being set off by individuals at the location,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

It’s in the same area a police standoff took place approximately three weeks ago.

A weapons-related incident saw a large police presence for several hours May 18 before one person was arrested approximately 10 kilometres down Westside Road (from the Vernon end).

READ MORE: One in custody following Westside firearm standoff

READ MORE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeFireworksRCMP

Previous story
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

Just Posted

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

Okanagan Regional Library branches in Vernon (pictured), Armstrong, Enderby and Peachland will receive programming funding after a donation from VantageOneCreditUnion. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Full STEAM ahead for Okanagan libraries thanks to donation

VantageOne Credit Union donates funds to be used for STEAM programming

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Downtown Kelowna stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting in a downtown park on Friday night

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

Most Read