Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

A report of shots fire on the Westside drew a large police presence early Monday, June 7. But it turned out to be fireworks.

RCMP received the report at approximately 4 a.m. that several shots were fired in the 12000 block of Westside Road.

“Frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended and confirmed the noise was a result of fireworks being set off by individuals at the location,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

It’s in the same area a police standoff took place approximately three weeks ago.

A weapons-related incident saw a large police presence for several hours May 18 before one person was arrested approximately 10 kilometres down Westside Road (from the Vernon end).

