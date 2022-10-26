Fireworks, sky lanterns grounded in Vernon

Consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within the City of Vernon. (File photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents that the use of consumer fireworks and sky lanterns is not permitted within the city.

“Each year, we receive calls regarding fireworks being discharged on Halloween,” said Vernon fire chief David Lind. “Fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year in Canada, and too often, property damage as well. They’re simply not allowed.”

There are safe alternatives to fireworks that residents may want to consider such as: an outdoor movie night; glow sticks; battery powered flameless candles; a bylaw compliant campfire; or noise makers.

The use or storage of fireworks without a permit may result in a fine of up to $300 and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.

