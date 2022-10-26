Hoyte makes history as Coldstream’s first female mayor

Longtime resident and former councillor will lead new council for next four years

Longtime Vernon Winter Carnival director and volunteer Ruth Hoyte was named recipient of the Order of Jopo, the highest individual honour Carnival can bestow. (Wayne Emde photo)

Julia Muigg

Special to The Morning Star

The United States may have yet to elect their first female president, however, the district of Coldstream is already making strides. Ruth Hoyte has been acclaimed as the first female mayor following the Oct. 15, 2022 election.

Prior to her acclamation, Hoyte held the role of councillor, which she maintained since 2018.

One of Hoyte’s greatest accomplishments during her time as councillor was in helping provide residents with better access to childcare.

“We were able to procure several grants which lead to the development of two daycare facilities, one in the Lavington area and one in the center of Coldstream which will be part of the new community hall,” said Hoyte, retired from insurance and a self-acclaimed political junkie.

Another issue that remains one of Hoyte’s top priorities was working towards rectifying the housing situation in Coldstream.

“Housing is more of a collaborative effort at the regional district. Council has already been looking to address this by allowing carriage houses and secondary suites. These new bylaws will most likely need to be tweaked to meet the expectations of the residents.”

Upon former mayor Jim Garlick’s announcement to not seek the top spot during the election and to instead run for a councillor’s seat, Hoyte decided that it was time for her to step up and serve the residents of Coldstream in a greater capacity.

“I was acclaimed and that did feel awkward at first, as it may appear to make my new role a bit more challenging in the aspect of having to prove myself at a greater degree. In the end, I am pleased that the community was content and satisfied with my name without opposition. This is how they chose me, and now I intend to show them it was a good choice.”

In her new role, Hoyte is intent on putting the community first and will be looking to residents for their input.

She plans on implementing Coffee with the Mayor sessions to provide residents with the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Hoyte also discussed her plans for the opening of the Coldstream Station: “I envision this venue potentially hosting events such as an artisan or farmers market. This can also be used as a staging ground for events in regards to the Okanagan Rail Trail.”

Hoyte, who was named Vernon Women in Business Woman of the Year in 2013 and in 2022 earned the Vernon Winter Carnival Order of Jopo, now holds the title of Coldstream’s first female mayor. Although this title will undoubtedly come with some challenges, Hoyte is feeling optimistic about the future.

“I believe Coldstream is a pretty open and accepting community, there will always be people with a sense of bias. Having three talented ladies on Coldstream council can help reduce this, along with the rest of our council, we are going to have a very successful term.”

Garlick was successful in being elected to council, topping the polls with 1,610 votes. He joins incumbents Stephanie Hoffman (1,207), Doug Dirk (1,023) and Pat Cochrane (919). Newcomers Simone Runyan (1,222) and Jeremy Levy (1,024) have also earned a seat on council.

Hoyte, along with the rest of Council, will be inaugurated on Nov. 7.

The referendum to borrow up to $8.5 million for new public works buildings also passed, with 1,198 voting yes and 879 voting no.

While a majority of residents voted yes for the referendum, there were more Lavington residents opposed to the borrowing of funds for new public works buildings. A total of 133 residents voted no, while 109 voted yes. In Coldstream there were 734 yes votes and 534 no votes. Advance polls saw 355 votes in favour and 212 opposed.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District