Flood at Vernon Mission doesn’t spoil Christmas dinner

Christmas Eve dinner will be served despite a flood at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission.
The flooding was contained to the kitchen cooler, but contaminated all the fresh produce.
“We are thankful that our Christmas dinner prep was saved during the event and look forward to hosting a fantastic meal tomorrow, Dec. 24 starting at 2:30 p.m.,” the Mission said on its Facebook page.
The flood appears to have been caused by a failing fire sprinkler Dec. 22. But by Thursday morning volunteers were back in the kitchen and serving breakfast to people in need.
Those who would like to help the Mission are asked to donate monetary gifts at upperroommission.ca, by clicking the donate button, mailing in a cheque or dropping off your donation at the Mission.
“Your gift secures the ability for us to buy additional food resources for weeks to come.”
