While localized flooding continues to occur, Shuswap River levels have stabilized and are predicted to remain close to current levels for the next 10 days, according to an update June 26, 2020. (City of Enderby photo)

Flood Watch: Shuswap River water levels stabilize

Enderby’s Emergency Operations Centre expects river to stay around current level for next 10 days

Water levels in the Shuswap River have stabilized, according to the City of Enderby’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The river’s flow rate is currently 374 cubic metres per second and it has a level of 4.465 metres.

By contrast, on June 15 the river’s flow rate was 419 cubic metres per second with a level of 4.70 metres. The peak flow rate was on June 5 at 459 cubic metres per second and a level of 4.920 metres.

Enderby’s EOC predicts the Shuswap River will stay close to its current levels for the next 10 days, though changes could occur as rain in the forecast makes its way through the drainage system.

The BC River Forecast Centre is continuing to maintain a High Streamflow Advisory for the Shuswap River, as flooding at low-lying levels is occurring.

Closures remain in effect for part of Waterwheel Street, part of Riverdale Drive, and the Kildonan Boat Launch. Residents are asked to respect all barricades and signs that are in place.

“Please remember to stay clear of potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” said Chief Administrative Officer Tate Bengtson.

Those with properties that are at risk of flooding can utilize the sand and sandbags that are available at for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue. Due to pandemic protocols, users are asked to bring their own shovel.

READ MORE: North Okanagan to receive emergency preparedness funding from province

READ MORE: Vernon has a long history of flooding

flood watch

