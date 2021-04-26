Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Followup work to the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby at Ashton Creek in May will require bridge closures.
Baxter Bridge is the bridge located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road and Trinity Valley Road.
Following the work completed in fall 2020, a detailed inspection is planned May 11-15 that will require some closures of the bridge.
An update will be announced if Saturday, May 15, is needed for the inspection process.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has made arrangements with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District that buses will not be impacted and emergency vehicles will have access as well.
Signs will be posted at the bridge and flyers will be left in the mailbox at the north end of the bridge and at the Ashton Creek Store. Pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to walk across the bridge with only minor delays.
