The city plans to have the new signaling fully operational by next week.

The new signalized intersection at 30th Street and 35th Avenue will be flashing red until next week.

Four-way stop rules will apply.

Setup, testing and synchronization with other traffic lights is underway and should be completed next week, after which the intersection will become fully operational.

Related: Vernon tests traffic lights

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.