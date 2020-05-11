Paid parking could come back into effect by July 1, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic after City of Vernon councillors discussed the issue during the May 11, 2020, meeting. (Martha Wickett/Black Press file)

‘Free’ COVID-19 Vernon parking until Canada Day

Reinforcement of paid metered parking set to be reinstated with new meters, July 1

Downtown Vernon visitors can expect to pay for metered parking once again by Canada Day.

Council waived the enforcement of metered parking last month as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Monday, May 11, council decided July 1 would coincide with the meter repairs that are currently underway, while allowing for appropriate public notification.

The City of Vernon is losing approximately $102,000 in revenue a month, should non-enforcement of street metered parking continue. By the end of June, its estimated the city would lose a total of around $306,000 in revenue.

“Although the suspension of parking fees to provide relief to downtown businesses and patrons was well-intentioned, currently, on-street metered spaces and two-hour parking zones are primarily being used by business owners and employers to conveniently park all day rather than customers conducting business,” a report to council reads.

Mayor Victor Cumming said a June 1 date would be preferred in order to curb the misuse of metered parking spots downtown, Coun. Kari Gares agreed.

Bylaw noted the repairs to the more than 350 broken meters and the new, more secure, parts to retrofit the remaining 600 meters were still a few weeks out.

Gares noted it wouldn’t be wise to reinforce paid parking when meters were in disrepair and unable to collect payments and instead it’d be best to wait until all meters are repaired, which should be completed before Canada Day.

Council approved $225,000 during its April 24 meeting to replace and retrofit the 950 meters downtown with high-strength ductile iron dome caps and clock housings to deter vandalism.

Council voted in favour of the July 1, 2020, date to reinforce metered parking, but the issue may come back before council for reconsideration as councillors Scott Anderson and Brian Quiring voiced concerns about the unknown effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least

READ MORE: Overdose prevention site selected for downtown Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry
Next story
Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Just Posted

‘Free’ COVID-19 Vernon parking until Canada Day

Reinforcement of paid metered parking set to be reinstated with new meters, July 1

COVID-19 parks Vernon car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show is off til 2021

Okanagan flooding risk ‘moderate’

Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year

Overdose prevention site selected for downtown Vernon

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on-scene at city public works yard

Police investigating information received about the location; no other details at this time

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

Most Read