Free Family Day swim in Vernon Monday

Family Day fun at the Vernon Aquatic Centre is free from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21

Vernon Aquatic Centre and Greater Vernon Recreation Services is hosting a free Family Day swim Monday, Feb. 21, from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m. (City of Vernon photo)

Why not spend a portion of Family Day with a soak?

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is hosting a free public swim event at the Vernon Aquatic Centre on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Your family can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking, free of charge.

This event has been made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.

During the event, COVID safety protocols will be in place. Attendees are reminded that masks are required to be worn by all those aged five and up when in the lobby, hallway or change rooms.

The viewing area will be closed to public.

Those 12-18 years of age will be required to produce their scannable BC Vaccine Card, and those 19+ will be required to show both their scannable BC Vaccine Card and valid government issued photo identification.

READ MORE: Vernon Rotary Club’s discount dining cards raise $12K for local charities

READ MORE: Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.’s need for more doctors: advocates

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Family activitiesSwimming