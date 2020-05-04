BC Transit is putting vinyl shields up on its smaller buses to limit drivers’ exposure to COVID-19. (File contributed/BC Transit)

Free Vernon bus rides curbed in June

Front-door loading and fare collection resume June 1 across B.C.

Some safety measures are being offloaded from local buses as regulations begin to loosen around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vernon Regional Transit is bring back fare collection and front door loading, along with all BC Transit communities, for June 1.

BC Transit will be installing a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing for the operator and customers on all buses without a full driver door.

This new safety measure aligns with the direction from the Provincial Health Officer.

With the change to front door loading and collecting fares, other safety measures already implemented will remain in effect including:

  • Enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities.
  • Communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures.
  • Limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing.
  • Enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind.

Vinyl panels on light duty buses.

Until June 1, rear-door loading will continue and fares won’t be collected.

“BC Transit continues to provide transportation services for those that need us including essential service workers and those going for their weekly grocery trip,” BC Transit said.

For more details about BC Transit fares and services, visit BCTransit.com.

