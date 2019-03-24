Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

A GoFundMe campaign for Nathan Fisher, the man who was injured in an avalanche at SilverStar Wednesday, March 20, quickly exceeded its $15,000 fundraising target. (GoFundMe image)

Support is pouring in for the snowboarder who was airlifted to the Kelowna General Hospital after an avalanche at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Nathan Fisher, identified as the avalanche victim in the GoFundMe and Facebook posts from friends and family who shared the fundraiser, suffered several broken bones, lacerations and torn and sprained ligaments as a result of the isothermal avalanche on the backside of the mountain shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

“Nathan suffered some serious injuries but fortunately enough he suffered no brain or spinal injuries. He still has a long way to go for recovery, and I believe we can all help,” reads the GoFundMe campaign created by Tylor Williams.

Only two days after the campaign launched, it had surpassed its goal of $15,000. By Sunday afternoon, nearly $25,000 had been raised and the campaign had been shared more than 900 times.

“Nathan is the most caring, loving, friendly human you will ever encounter. He is constantly looking out for others and trying to make everyone else’s lives better. He stays positive in all situations and is the best human to be around.”

According to a Facebook post by Matt Fisher, Nathan’s brother, the avid snowboarder has been part of the SilverStar community since 1991.

“On behalf of our family, I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone involved in his rescue and his ongoing care and treatment: SilverStar Ski Patrol, BC Paramedics and Air Ambulance Service, and everyone else that helped out,” the post reads.

Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager, confirmed that two small avalanches occurred.

“We’ve never had this kind of avalanche happen at SilverStar before,” Deacon said. “As of right now, it is still under investigation.

“As always, the safety of our guests and staff remains our highest concern.”

SilverStar’s inaugural SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival kicked off Friday, March 22.



