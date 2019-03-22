SilverStar launches Seismic Spring Festival

It has officially kicked-off.

SilverStar Mountain Resorts first-ever SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival is underway.

Over the course of the next 10-days, there is no shortage of events taking place on the mountain.

The festival will bring together food, arts, sports and music all in one pristine setting from March 22-31.

“We are so excited to showcase our amazing mountain for locals and the many tourists who will be up here for SEISMIC,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “This festival is for everyone, families, friends, everyone will enjoy themselves.”

SEISMIC will feature multiple sporting events like slopestyle, boarderstyle and frost bike, along with culinary events like Winterland (craft tasting event), culture and cocktails, and much more.

The weather for the next 10-days looks great with a mixture of snow and sun in the forecast for the mountain.

For a schedule of events or to purchase any last minute tickets check out seismicfest.ca.

