Future of e-scooters in Vernon up to residents

Neuron’s shared electric kick-scooters (e-scooters) and e-bikes are back on Vernon roadways for the third and final year of the province of B.C.’s pilot program.

During the final year of the pilot, the City of Vernon is gathering community feedback on e-scooters to help inform the future of the program.

All residents, whether they have used a Neuron e-scooter, purchased their own e-scooter, or have not used an e-scooter before, are invited to take a survey at engagevernon.ca/escooter. The survey is open until June 15. Hardcopies are also available at the Community Services Building, 3001-32nd Ave.

In addition to the online survey, city transportation staff will be attending a number of community events and gatherings to offer in-person engagement opportunities and to talk about the e-scooter pilot program with citizens. A list of events and dates will be updated on the Engage Vernon web page as details are confirmed.

The first in-person engagement opportunity will be at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo, taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at Kal Tire Place North, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Vernon is one of 12 B.C. communities participating in the province’s three-year Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program. The goal of the pilot program is to examine the efficiency and safety of e-scooters in supporting expanded active transportation (using your own power to get from one place to another) in B.C. communities.

The pilot ends in April 2024, so this marks the last year of the program before the province considers whether e-scooters are allowed permanently.

“Strategies to promote active transportation are a key part of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan. Moreover, the city is working to make active transportation easier for everyone, and shared e-scooters and e-bikes have potential to address a piece of this puzzle,” said Anne Huisken, active transportation coordinator. “We are looking forward to hearing from the community to help inform the future of e-scooters in B.C.”

A summary of the public consultation is expected to be presented to council in the fall.

