Garbage man taking a break for Christmas in Vernon

Residents with Friday collections will have to wait until Saturday to put out their trash

Even the trash collectors are getting a break for the holidays.

Residents of Vernon are advised that waste collection will see a small change over the holiday season.

This year, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Friday, therefore, Waste Connections of Canada has adjusted its schedule to collect residential garbage on Saturday for the next two weeks, for those who are normally on a Friday collection schedule.

Residents are reminded to have their waste curbside by 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The normal Friday collection schedule will resume on Jan.8, 2021.

If you would like to view the complete waste collection schedule, visit website www.vernon.ca/garbage-recycling. For more information in regards to the holiday waste collection schedule, call Waste Connections of Canada at 250-275-0570.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

READ MORE: City of Vernon flushing sewer downtown

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas holidayGarbage