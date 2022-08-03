A portion of Pleasant Valley Road is closed in Armstrong due a gas leak. (Google Maps image)

Gas leak closes Armstrong road

Fire department and Fortis BC on scene repairing damaged line

Due to a gas leak the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has closed a portion of Pleasant Valley Road.

The road is closed from Rosedale to Warner avenues, including a portion of the 3500 block of Sage Avenue.

“First responders and Fortis BC are on site and efforts are underway to cap and repair the damaged line,” said Warren Smith, Armstrong community services manager. “The road and area will be reopened as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Vernon man still not found after Kamloops drowning

READ MORE: Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

natural gasNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
Family from Mexico facing deportation from B.C. receives outpouring of support
Next story
B.C. premier says he may copy couple who put out newspaper ad looking for doctor

Just Posted

A portion of Pleasant Valley Road is closed in Armstrong due a gas leak. (Google Maps image)
Gas leak closes Armstrong road

Vernon’s Raynen Campbell has been chosen to play for Team B.C. in U21 men’s softball at the Canada Summer Games Aug. 16-21 in Niagara, Ont. (Contributed)
Vernon softball player swinging to Canada Games

A man drowned in the Thompson River in Kamloops on McArthur Island. (Google images photo by Allen Bigg)
UPDATE: Vernon man still not found after Kamloops drowning

Katherine McIlravey died from her injuries August 1, 2022 following an RV fire in Enderby (Sitara Liquor - Facebook)
Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman