Gas leak closes Armstrong road

Fire department and Fortis BC on scene repairing damaged line

Due to a gas leak the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has closed a portion of Pleasant Valley Road.

The road is closed from Rosedale to Warner avenues, including a portion of the 3500 block of Sage Avenue.

“First responders and Fortis BC are on site and efforts are underway to cap and repair the damaged line,” said Warren Smith, Armstrong community services manager. “The road and area will be reopened as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Vernon man still not found after Kamloops drowning

READ MORE: Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

natural gasNorth Okanagan Regional District