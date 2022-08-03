Gas leak closes Armstrong road

Due to a gas leak the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has closed a portion of Pleasant Valley Road.
The road is closed from Rosedale to Warner avenues, including a portion of the 3500 block of Sage Avenue.
“First responders and Fortis BC are on site and efforts are underway to cap and repair the damaged line,” said Warren Smith, Armstrong community services manager. “The road and area will be reopened as soon as possible.”
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.